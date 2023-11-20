Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Developmental amnesia: the rare disorder that causes children to forget things they've just learned

By Rachael Elward, Senior Lecturer, Neuroscience and Neuropsychology, London South Bank University
Even though it came out more than 20 years ago, many people still remember Finding Nemo thanks to one of its beloved main characters: Dory. The blue fish is remembered not only for her happy-go-lucky personality but for the condition she has, which makes her forget things almost as soon as they’ve happened.

Viewers might have assumed Dory’s condition was the stuff of fantasy, crafted to spur the movie’s plot forward. What many may not realise is that Dory’s memory troubles are similar to a real but rare condition…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
