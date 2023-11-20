JFK assassination 60 years on: seven experts on what to watch, see and read to understand the event and its consequences
By Mark White, Professor of History, Queen Mary University of London
Adam Koper, WISERD Civil Society Post-Doctoral Fellow, Cardiff University
Emma Long, Associate Professor of American History and Politics, University of East Anglia
Kaeten Mistry, Associate Professor of American History, University of East Anglia
Oliver Gruner, Senior Lecturer in Visual Culture, University of Portsmouth
Peter Ling, Professor of American Studies, University of Nottingham
Robert Cook, Professor of American History, University of Sussex
November 22 2023 marks 60 years since US president John F. Kennedy was shot and killed as he rode in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, Texas. The event shocked the world. But it also sparked the minds of filmmakers, authors, artists and conspiracy theorists. To commemorate the anniversary of one of the most famous assassinations in history, we asked seven experts to recommend a film, artwork, book, resource or place that can help to understand the event – and its myriad consequences.
- Monday, November 20, 2023