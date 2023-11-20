Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan Faces Severe Voter Gender Gap

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A demonstration in Islamabad, Pakistan, on International Women’s Day,  March 8, 2023. © 2023 Nabila Lalee/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Out of 127 million registered voters in Pakistan, 10 million more men than women have registered to vote in the general election scheduled for February 8, 2024. This is a large gender gap in a country in which women make up 49 percent of the population. Although voting is a constitutional right for all adults in Pakistan, in past elections millions of women have been effectively barred from voting. Particularly in Pakistan’s most conservative…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
