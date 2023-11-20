Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Antibiotic resistance causes more deaths than malaria and HIV/Aids combined. What Africa is doing to fight this silent epidemic

By Tom Nyirenda, Extraordinary Senior Lecture in the Department of Global Health, Stellenbosch University
Africa bears the heaviest burden of antimicrobial resistance, a phenomenon fuelled largely by poverty, But there are encouraging signs that the continent is taking action to fight it.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
