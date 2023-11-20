Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Early births – between 34 and 37 weeks – for moms with pre-eclampsia can reduce baby and mother deaths

By Alice Beardmore-Gray, Cradle 4 Trial Coordinator, Department of Women's Health, King's College London
About half a million babies die each year as a result of pre-eclampsia, an aggressive and potentially life-threatening problem in pregnancy. Approximately 46,000 women also die each year due to the disorder.

The condition – a high blood pressure (hypertension) disorder – can affect multiple organs in the woman’s body, including the liver, kidneys, heart, brain and blood clotting system, as well as the growth and development…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
