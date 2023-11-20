Tolerance.ca
Gaza war: how investigators would go about finding and verifying underground military complexes

By Jamie Pringle, Reader in Forensic Geoscience, Keele University
Alastair Ruffell, Reader, Queen's University Belfast
Following the raid on the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza by units of the Israel Defence Forces on October 15, the IDF claims to have uncovered evidence of tunnels underneath the hospital. A video released on November 19 showed a tunnel running under the al-Shifa medical complex at a depth of ten metres, running 55 metres along to what IDF sources said was a blast-proof door.

The tunnel’s entrance was reportedly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
