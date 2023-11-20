Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tax cuts rumoured but the UK's autumn statement will offer little economic comfort

By Nick O'Donovan, Senior Lecturer, Political Economy and Public Policy, Keele University
The UK chancellor’s autumn statement is likely to be relatively uneventful – yet extremely significant. Although some headline-seeking tax cuts are rumoured, sluggish economic growth and persistent inflation leave little scope for major policy announcements.

That said, the fiscal update is one of the last opportunities for the government to set out its economic vision ahead of the next general election. Here’s what to watch out for when Jeremy Hunt takes to his…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
