Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Armistice Day counter-protests: how government rhetoric and police failings could be linked to far-right violence

By William Allchorn, Honorary Visiting Senior Fellow, Policing Institute for the Eastern Region, Anglia Ruskin University
Suella Braverman’s comments and Tommy Robinson’s interventions added the momentum needed for violence to be meted out by far-right counter-protestors on London streets on Armistice Day.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Silencing the press: Threats, violence, and injustices against journalists in Ghana
~ Tax cuts rumoured but the UK's autumn statement will offer little economic comfort
~ Cervical cancer: NHS pledge to eradicate disease by 2040 can be achieved – here's how
~ Westworld at 50: Michael Crichton's AI dystopia was ahead of its time
~ Myths about plastic pollution are leading to public confusion: here's why
~ How do crystals form?
~ Every state is about to dole out federal funding for broadband internet – not every state is ready for the task
~ Pooling multiple models during COVID-19 pandemic provided more reliable projections about an uncertain future
~ Being homeless means not being free − as Americans are supposed to be
~ Education linked to better employment prospects upon release from prison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter