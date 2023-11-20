Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What a biannual gathering of 1967 Impalas reveals about the blurry line between fandom and religion

By Joseph P. Laycock, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, Texas State University
Natasha Mikles, Assistant Professor in Philosophy and Religious Studies, Texas State University
Since 2019, fans of the TV series ‘Supernatural’ have flocked to Austin, where their encounters with 1967 Impalas customized to mimic the one used in the show arouse elation, astonishment and tears.The Conversation


