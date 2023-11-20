Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Prioritize Protection of Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children attending class on the first day of school, which was damaged by an airstrike during fighting between Saudi-led coalition-backed government forces and Houthi forces, Taizz, Yemen, September 3, 2019.  © 2019 Ahmad al-Basha/AFP/Getty Images (Beirut) – Parties to the conflict in Yemen, the UN, and the international community should prioritize the protection of children in the ongoing peace talks to ensure justice and accountability, 43 organizations, including Human Rights Watch, said today, on International Children’s Day. Human Rights Watch is one of 43 human…


© Human Rights Watch -
