Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA: No Remedy for Qatar Migrant Worker Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Laborers remove scaffolding at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Monday, April 29, 2019. © AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili (Beirut) – FIFA and Qatar have failed in the past year to remedy abuses of migrant workers who made the 2022 Qatar World Cup possible, including families of thousands of migrant workers who died of unexplained causes, Human Rights Watch said today. The 2022 World Cup tournament may be over for much of the world, including FIFA, but the legacy of the tournament lingers on for victims in Qatar and across migrant origin countries. “FIFA’s answer to addressing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
