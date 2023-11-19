Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A royal commission won't help the abuse of Aboriginal kids. Indigenous-led solutions will

By Hannah McGlade, Associate professor, Curtin University
Kyllie Cripps, Director Monash Indigenous Studies Centre, CI ARC Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence against Women (CEVAW), School of Philosophical, Historical & International Studies (SOPHIS), School of Social Sciences (SOSS), Faculty of Arts, Monash University
A royal commission into sexual abuse in Aboriginal communities is not the way to address abuse against Aboriginal children. Indigenous-led solutions are needed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
