Human Rights Observatory

Why are we obsessed with renovation? Amanda Lohrey explores the promise and limits of transforming our environment

By Monique Rooney, Senior lecturer in literature, film and new media, Australian National University
Amanda Lohrey’s new novel, The Conversion, poses questions that matter to how we read, write and live now – through a couple’s renovation of a church into a home.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
