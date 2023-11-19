TikTok has a startling amount of sexual content – and it's way too easy for children to access
By Sonja Petrovic, Assistant Lecturer in Media and Communications, The University of Melbourne
Milovan Savic, Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society, Swinburne University of Technology
Many TikTok creators, including creators of pornography, use the platform to promote themselves and their explicit content on other platforms.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 19, 2023