Food insecurity in Canada is the worst it's ever been — here's how we can solve it
By Valerie Tarasuk, Professor of Nutritional Sciences, University of Toronto
Tim Li, Research Program Coordinator, Food Insecurity, University of Toronto
The persistence of food insecurity in Canada is a policy choice. By not doing more to improve the adequacy and stability of household income, governments are choosing to let food insecurity fester.
- Sunday, November 19, 2023