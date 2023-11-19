Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work

By Tanja Bosch, Professor in Media Studies and Production, University of Cape Town
Chikezie E. Uzuegbunam, Lecturer & MA Programme Coordinator, Rhodes University
When ChatGPT was released in November 2022, it sparked many conversations and moral panics. These centre on the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI) on the information environment. People worry that AI chatbots can negatively affect the integrity of creative and academic work, especially since they can produce human-like texts and images.

ChatGPT…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
