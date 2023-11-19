Tolerance.ca
Federal Labor barely ahead in latest polls; Victorian Labor takes a hit but holds Mulgrave at byelection

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
There have been three federal polls since my October 13 article on the federal Resolve poll that still had Labor far ahead. These polls show a tie in Morgan and two two-point Labor leads in YouGov and Essential. There has been a clear trend to the Coalition in polls conducted since the October 14 Voice referendum.

