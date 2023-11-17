Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five Anti-War Price Tags, Seven Years in Russian Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sasha Skochilenko stands behind bars in the court room at the Vasileostrovsky district court in St. Petersburg, Russia, November 16, 2023. © 2023 Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced artist Aleksandra Skochilenko to seven years in prison for replacing supermarket price tags with information about Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. When the judge announced the outrageous verdict, the packed courtroom erupted with chants of “For shame!” in support for Skochilenko, who smiled and made a hand heart back at them. Authorities charged Skochilenko…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
