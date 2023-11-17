Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New blood tests for dementia announced, but what can they tell us and who will benefit?

By Sebastian Walsh, NIHR Doctoral Fellow in Public Health, University of Cambridge
Carol Brayne, Professor of Public Health Medicine, University of Cambridge
Edo Richard, Professor of Neurology, Radboud University
A five-year, £5 million initiative has just been launched to investigate the feasibility of using new blood tests in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society are working with the National Institute for Health and Care Research to use these blood tests in the NHS.

This funding, hot on the heels of recent…The Conversation


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -
