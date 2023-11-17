Tolerance.ca
Antimicrobial resistance is a silent killer that leads to 5 million deaths a year. Solutions must include the poor

By Marina Joubert, Science Communication Researcher, Stellenbosch University
Phaik Yeong Cheah, Professor of Global Health, University of Oxford
Sonia Lewycka, Epidemiologist, Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU)
Antimicrobial resistance is an epidemic that kills close to 5 million people annually. The solutions are complex and must take into account the needs of the poor.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
