Antimicrobial resistance is a silent killer that leads to 5 million deaths a year. Solutions must include the poor
By Marina Joubert, Science Communication Researcher, Stellenbosch University
Phaik Yeong Cheah, Professor of Global Health, University of Oxford
Sonia Lewycka, Epidemiologist, Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU)
- Friday, November 17, 2023