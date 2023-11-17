Forget ‘Man the Hunter’ – physiological and archaeological evidence rewrites assumptions about a gendered division of labor in prehistoric times
By Sarah Lacy, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, University of Delaware
Cara Ocobock, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, University of Notre Dame
Female bodies have an advantage in endurance ability that means Paleolithic women likely hunted game, not just gathered plants. The story is written in living and ancient human bodies.
- Friday, November 17, 2023