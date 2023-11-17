Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine and Moldova have taken a huge step towards EU membership – but these hazards lie ahead

By Nora Siklodi, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Portsmouth
Nándor Révész, Lecturer in Politics, University of Portsmouth
The European Commission has confirmed its support for opening the formal accession process for Ukraine and Moldova to become members of the European Union and for other nations in the western Balkans to move forward with their own bids.

The wider context of war in Ukraine is a potent setup for commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s preference for a geopolitical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russian artist Alexandra Skochilenko addresses the court in Saint Petersburg at her trial over anti-war messages
~ What Xi got out of his meeting with Biden
~ South Africa's police are losing the war on crime – here's how they need to rethink their approach
~ Earthrise: historian uncovers the true origins of the 'image of the century’
~ New blood tests for dementia announced, but what can they tell us and who will benefit?
~ Biden's low approval ratings don't mean he is bound to lose the 2024 US election -- here's why
~ Chickenpox vaccine recommended for NHS – here’s why a jab is better than getting the disease
~ 'Many sleepless nights': why scientists who predict landslides are under enormous pressure
~ Gaza: should global brands join the protests?
~ Why Scotland needs a legal framework to protect its living cultural heritage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter