Human Rights Observatory

Big data play a huge role in US presidential elections. Do they have the same impact here?

By Travis N. Ridout, Professor of Government and Public Policy, Washington State University
A key reason Barack Obama won the 2012 US presidential election was his campaign’s use of “big data” to target specific voters. His team created multiple versions of ads aimed at niche audiences, taking care to test every message.

Naturally, some have worried about the potential power of these data-driven campaign techniques to manipulate voters. But have these methods taken over election campaigns in Australia?

In short, not really. Australian campaigns typically rely on much less data-intensive techniques due to a lack of resources, doubts about the data, and ethical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
