Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Crown season six: an overly detailed, unimaginative soap opera – I needed a martini to get through it

By Giselle Bastin, Associate Professor of English, Flinders University
When The Crown debuted in 2016, the quality of the story lines, acting and impressive production standards were striking. What happened?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Urban planning has long ignored women's experiences. Here are 5 ways we can make our cities safer
~ Big data play a huge role in US presidential elections. Do they have the same impact here?
~ Play School meets Ikea: new Australian play Welcome to Your New Life hilariously captures new motherhood
~ Maldives: New Government Should Prioritize Rights
~ What is LockBit, the cybercrime gang hacking some of the world's largest organisations?
~ What does it mean to be asexual?
~ Belvoir's The Master and Margarita: astonishingly ambitious, physically demanding and a resounding success
~ Grey Cup 2023: Canadian institution or antiquated tradition?
~ Verdict in Nathaniel Veltman trial provides a legal roadmap on how acts of terrorism can result in first-degree murder convictions
~ The world's 280 million electric bikes and mopeds are cutting demand for oil far more than electric cars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter