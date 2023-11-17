Tolerance.ca
Maldives: New Government Should Prioritize Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  The incoming president of the Maldives, Mohammed Muizzu, during an interview in Malé, November 13, 2023. © 2023 Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images (Malé) – The Maldives’ new government should make protecting and promoting human rights a priority, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to President Mohamed Muizzu made public today. Muizzu was elected president on September 30, 2023, and inaugurated on November 17. Human Rights Watch included an agenda detailing recommendations on human rights priorities for the president. “President Muizzu has an important opportunity…


© Human Rights Watch -
