Let coastlines be coastlines: How nature-based approaches can protect Canada's coasts

By Keahna Margeson, IDPhD Student, School for Resource and Environmental Studies, Dalhousie University
As seas rise, it is clear that traditional coastal defence approaches are unable to keep pace. Nature-based solutions offer considerable potential to protect coasts, people and biodiversity.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
