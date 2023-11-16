Tolerance.ca
Big cats eat more monkeys in a damaged tropical forest – and this could threaten their survival

By Aralisa Shedden, Postdoctoral Researcher in Conservation, Bournemouth University
Monkeys are not usually a popular menu item for big cats. Primates are, after all, hard to catch: living in the canopies of large trees and rarely coming down to the ground. Jaguar and puma have varied diets and will normally hunt the species that are most common where they live, such as deer, peccary (a type of wild pig) and armadillo.

But jaguar and puma living in southern Mexican forests with a high human footprint (where wood and other resources are regularly harvested and there are large clearings for farms or expanding settlements) seem to be changing their feeding preferences…The Conversation


© The Conversation
