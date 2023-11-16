Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In 5 years, this Australian astrophysics lab reached 50% women. Here’s how they did it

By Emma Ryan-Weber, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for All Sky Astrophysics in 3D (ASTRO 3D), Swinburne University of Technology
Many organisations, from community sporting groups to the United Nations, have set themselves a target of gender parity: ensuring half of staff or members are women. Gender parity is desirable because training and retaining equal halves of a population’s available talent influences an organisation’s growth, problem-solving capacity and future-readiness.


© The Conversation -
