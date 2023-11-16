5 things we need to see in Australia's new nature laws
By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Jack Pascoe, Research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Kirsty Howey, Charles Darwin University
Terry Hughes, Distinguished Professor, James Cook University
Yung En Chee, Senior Research Fellow, Environmental Science, The University of Melbourne
A group of prominent environmental scientists devised this list of 5 things we must see in Australia’s new national environmental laws, if we are to avoid calamity and hasten recovery.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 16, 2023