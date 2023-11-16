Jurassic Park: why we're still struggling to realise it 30 years on
By Tiffany Shea Slater, Postdoctoral Researcher, Palaeobiology, University College Cork
Maria McNamara, Professor, Palaeobiology, University College Cork
Jurassic Park is arguably the ultimate Hollywood blockbuster. Aside from the appeal of human-chomping dinosaurs, tense action sequences and ground-breaking cinematography, its release in 1993 was a movies-meet-science milestone.
As global audiences were soaking up the gory action, the premise of the movie - extracting DNA from fossil insects preserved in amber to resurrect dinosaurs - was given the credibility of publication by several high-profile studies on fossil…
© The Conversation
