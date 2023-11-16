Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can ketchup really be used as a sports supplement, as a new advert suggests?

By Rachel Kimble, Lecturer in Sports Nutrition, University of the West of Scotland
In the world of endurance sports, how athletes fuel themselves can be the difference between success and struggle. Traditionally, athletes have relied on specialised energy gels for a quick and easily digestible source of carbohydrates during extended workouts. But now a surprising contender has emerged: Heinz ketchup packets, thanks to a new ad featuring runners using them as their supplement of choice.

Taste is a crucial factor when choosing supplements, especially during strenuous endurance efforts. Traditional…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Neville Garrick, the Jamaican artist who captured Bob Marley’s legacy in his designs, passes away at age 73
~ When Palestinians ‘die’ and Israelis get ‘killed’ in the same war
~ Jurassic Park: why we're still struggling to realise it 30 years on
~ Myanmar’s military junta appears to be in terminal decline
~ China: why there has been a sudden 'surge' of antisemitism in the People's Republic
~ Six ways the upcoming autumn statement could affect your personal finances
~ New Beatles and Rolling Stones music owes much of its success to the psychology of nostalgia
~ There are too few toilets in Africa and it's a public health hazard – how to fix the problem
~ Nkoli: The Vogue Opera – the making of a musical about a queer liberation activist in South Africa
~ Development aid cuts will hit fragile countries hard, could fuel violent conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter