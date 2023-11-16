Tolerance.ca
Six ways the upcoming autumn statement could affect your personal finances

By Jonquil Lowe, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Personal Finance, The Open University
The UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt will have limited room for manoeuvre when he makes his autumn statement about the government’s financial plans on November 22. The government is committed to supporting the Bank of England’s current strategy for reducing inflation, which involves using rate hikes to slow down economic activity.

This means Hunt can’t take any steps that would immediately boost spending by people, businesses or the government, such as across-the-board income tax cuts. But he…The Conversation


