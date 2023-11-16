Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There are too few toilets in Africa and it's a public health hazard – how to fix the problem

By Omololu Fagunwa, Research Fellow, Queen's University Belfast
Helen Onyeaka, Associate Professor, University of Birmingham
Imagine you are miles from the nearest restroom, and nature’s call is urgent – a situation that might raise a mild panic during a hike or at a music festival. Now, picture that same scenario, not as a one-off inconvenience, but as a daily reality. This is the case for about half a billion people globally.

In African countries, the issue of open defecation often goes unaddressed by society and policymakers despite its negative impact on health, economic development, dignity and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Neville Garrick, the Jamaican artist who captured Bob Marley’s legacy in his designs, passes away at age 73
~ When Palestinians ‘die’ and Israelis get ‘killed’ in the same war
~ Jurassic Park: why we're still struggling to realise it 30 years on
~ Myanmar’s military junta appears to be in terminal decline
~ China: why there has been a sudden 'surge' of antisemitism in the People's Republic
~ Can ketchup really be used as a sports supplement, as a new advert suggests?
~ Six ways the upcoming autumn statement could affect your personal finances
~ New Beatles and Rolling Stones music owes much of its success to the psychology of nostalgia
~ Nkoli: The Vogue Opera – the making of a musical about a queer liberation activist in South Africa
~ Development aid cuts will hit fragile countries hard, could fuel violent conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter