Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI: how it hands power to machines to transform the way we view the world

By David Knights, Professor of Organisation Studies, Lancaster University
Guy Huber, Senior Lecturer, Oxford Brookes Business School, Oxford Brookes University
There are signs of AI everywhere, it’s behind everything from customer service chatbots to the personalised ads we receive when browsing online. However, we remain largely unaware of the hidden algorithms doing the heavy legwork behind the scenes.

We are currently working on a research project…The Conversation


