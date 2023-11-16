Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda plan: Rishi Sunak has insisted on pushing ahead – here's where he could take it next

By Nando Sigona, Professor of International Migration and Forced Displacement and Director of the Institute for Research into Superdiversity, University of Birmingham
The UK supreme court has ruled against the government’s plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing. But this isn’t the end of the story – a version of the plan is likely to resurface in some form. The initial reactions from the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, and his new home secretary, James Cleverly, shed light on where the government plans to take this next.

After months of legal challenges, the UK supreme court ruled that the Rwanda plan was unlawful. The ruling was not about the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
