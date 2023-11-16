Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twenty years after section 28 repeal, lessons still need to be learned from UK's homophobic law

By Catherine Lee, Professor of Inclusive Education, PVC Dean Arts, Humanities, Education and Social Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
November 18 2023 marks the 20 year anniversary of the repeal of section 28 in England and Wales. This law silenced any discussion of lesbian and gay matters in schools, and was law for 15 years between 1988 and 2003. It stated that local authorities: “shall not … promote the teaching in any maintained school of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship”.

I was a teacher for every year of section 28. And I and other LGBTQ+ teachers feared we would lose our jobs if we were outed in our school workplaces.

The scene was set for section 28 at the Conservative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The dynamic coastline of Trinidad's Grande Rivière Beach requires coastal zone planning
~ Antibiotic resistance: microbiologists turn to new technologies in the hunt for solutions – podcast
~ FDA's latest warnings about eye drop contamination put consumers on edge − a team of infectious disease experts explain the risks
~ 'From the river to the sea' – a Palestinian historian explores the meaning and intent of scrutinized slogan
~ Jury convictions of Bannon and Navarro for refusing congressional subpoena may energize lawmakers' ability to hold powerful people accountable
~ Women's activism in Iran continues, despite street protests dying down in face of state repression
~ No, you're not that good at detecting fake videos − 2 misinformation experts explain why and how you can develop the power to resist these deceptions
~ Fewer U.S. college students are studying a foreign language − and that spells trouble for national security
~ Colleges face gambling addiction among students as sports betting spreads
~ Pluto: Netflix's anime masterpiece explores how robots 'feel' when humans exploit them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter