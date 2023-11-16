Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No, you're not that good at detecting fake videos − 2 misinformation experts explain why and how you can develop the power to resist these deceptions

By Sam Wineburg, Professor of Education and (by courtesy) History, Stanford University
Michael Caulfield, Research Scientist, Center for an Informed Public, University of Washington
When you view photos and video through the fog of war, first ask yourself: Do I really know what I’m looking at?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
