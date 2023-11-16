Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pluto: Netflix's anime masterpiece explores how robots 'feel' when humans exploit them

By Thi Gammon, Research Associate in Culture, Media and Creative Industries Education, King's College London
There have been many TV shows and films inspired by the dual fear and excitement surrounding advances in artificial intelligence (AI). But not many exhibit such masterful craft and profound humanity as the new Netflix anime miniseries, Pluto.

Pluto is adapted from a manga series of the same title (2003-2009), created by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki. The manga version – considered…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
