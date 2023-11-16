Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Spanish amnesty law for Catalonia separatists, explained

By María Luz Martínez Alarcón, Profesora Titular de Universidad (Derecho Constitucional), Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
Pedro Sánchez is offering Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont amnesty for his role in illegal independence referendums in 2014 and 2017.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Widespread labour standards violations among Japanese businesses with so-called technical interns
~ Zambia’s political climate: Reactions to the return of former president, Edgar Lungu
~ The revamped Prime Minister's Literary Awards reward 'fresh ways of seeing' in 2023
~ The government just killed 50 infrastructure projects – what matters is whether it will fund them on merit from now on
~ Grattan on Friday: A government in a big hurry gives opposition some wins on ex-detainees
~ Insects are spreading a devastating plant disease in Italy – Britain must keep it out
~ Lord Byron vinegar diet can have a series of harmful health effects
~ Why the Pyrenees’ mountain lakes are turning green
~ Job hunting: why taking regular breaks is vital for your well-being and success
~ Qatar: Inaction by Qatar and FIFA a year on from the World Cup puts legacy for workers in peril
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter