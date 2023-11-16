Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Inaction by Qatar and FIFA a year on from the World Cup puts legacy for workers in peril

By Amnesty International
Qatar’s continuing failure to remedy abuses faced by migrant workers and adequately protect them from labour exploitation is tainting the legacy of the FIFA men’s World Cup one year on, Amnesty International said today. The post Qatar: Inaction by Qatar and FIFA a year on from the World Cup puts legacy for workers in peril appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
