Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Belgium Overcomes EU Struggles to Send Strong Message on Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Minister for Development Cooperation and Metropolitan Policy Caroline Gennez and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, October 19, 2023.  © 2023 James Arthur Gekiere/Belga Photo/Sipa via AP Photo Despite the horrific and mounting human costs of the grave violations of international humanitarian law in Israel and Palestine, the 27 EU member states have been unable to reach a unanimous position condemning war crimes committed by all parties and calling for accountability. But the Belgian government…


