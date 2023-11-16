Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Aden Electricity, Water Cuts Threaten Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Water tanks that Shab Aidroos residents have moved onto the main street in Aden, Yemen, August 2023. © 2023 Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – The Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) are failing to fulfill Aden residents’ right to electricity and water, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the start of the conflict in Yemen, the residents of Aden, the largest city in southern Yemen and the provisional capital of the Yemeni government since 2015, have experienced frequent and increasingly common restrictions on, and shutoffs of, water and electricity. These shutoffs negatively…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
