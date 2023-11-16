Is Jim's Beauty set to flop like Colgate lasagna or Harley-Davidson perfume – or could it be branding genius?
By Edwina Luck, Senior Lecturer QUT Business School, Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations, Queensland University of Technology
Nicholas Grech, Sessional Academic and PhD Candidate, Queensland University of Technology
Many thought Jim’s Beauty – branded with a bearded tradie – was a social media joke. But don’t bank on it failing: sales data shows there may be a gap in the market for at-home beauty services.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 15, 2023