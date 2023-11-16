Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Communications Blackout Imminent Due to Fuel Shortage

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians in Khan Yunis, Gaza, use car batteries to charge their mobile phones, October 23, 2023. © 2023 Mohammed Talatene/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Jerusalem) – The Israeli government’s decision to bar delivery of fuel to Gaza will trigger a complete communications blackout imminently if not urgently addressed, further endangering the lives of Gaza’s population, Human Rights Watch said today. Israel should allow desperately needed fuel into Gaza and refrain from deliberately shutting down or destroying telecommunications systems that cause disproportionate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Protesters flock to San Francisco ahead of Xi-Biden APEC meeting
~ Bangladesh: UN Rights Review Amid Violent Crackdown
~ Global: UNSC Resolution on ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza presents vital opportunity to stop massive suffering
~ Biden-Xi meeting at APEC a reminder of the importance of global summits in dangerous times
~ Is Jim's Beauty set to flop like Colgate lasagna or Harley-Davidson perfume – or could it be branding genius?
~ As school students strike for climate once more, here's how the movement and its tactics have changed
~ What designers can do to make textiles healthier for people and the planet
~ Interim housing isn't just a roof and four walls. Good design is key to getting people out of homelessness
~ Lost voices: ethnic diversity in the New Zealand parliament will decline after the 2023 election
~ Does screen use really impact our thinking skills? Our analysis suggests it could
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter