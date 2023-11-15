Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious kids: what are tummy rumbles?

By Andrea Stringer, Associate professor, University of South Australia

What are tummy rumbles? – Anouk, aged 10, Coburg



This is a great question, and one lots of people ask!

There are a few different reasons for “tummy rumbles” or the (sometimes weird) noises your stomach makes.

For the most part, these are part of the normal workings of not only your stomach, but also your intestines. These are parts of your digestive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What designers can do to make textiles healthier for people and the planet
~ Interim housing isn't just a roof and four walls. Good design is key to getting people out of homelessness
~ Lost voices: ethnic diversity in the New Zealand parliament will decline after the 2023 election
~ Does screen use really impact our thinking skills? Our analysis suggests it could
~ What Joe Biden's meeting with Xi Jinping means for geopolitical tensions
~ Long hours and low wages: the human labour powering AI's development
~ Keep Rights at Center of Turkey/Germany Meeting
~ UK Supreme Court Finds UK-Rwanda Asylum Scheme Unlawful
~ AI is already being melded with robotics – one outcome could be powerful new weapons
~ Homeless mothers in England spend up to £300 per month on buses to get their children to school
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter