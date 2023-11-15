Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long hours and low wages: the human labour powering AI's development

By Ben Lee Taylor, Postdoctoral Fellow in Research on Teaching and Learning, McMaster University
Tech firms are relying on low-wage workers to power their AI models. That raises serious ethical questions about how the technology is being developed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Keep Rights at Center of Turkey/Germany Meeting
~ UK Supreme Court Finds UK-Rwanda Asylum Scheme Unlawful
~ AI is already being melded with robotics – one outcome could be powerful new weapons
~ Homeless mothers in England spend up to £300 per month on buses to get their children to school
~ How the Welsh language is being promoted to help migrants feel at home
~ The Doomsday Clock warns the world about catastrophe – here's why it stands at 90 seconds to midnight
~ Saltburn: why you should read Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh, the book that inspired the new film
~ Compassion fatigue can happen to anyone — here’s how you can overcome it
~ Podcast listener survey: _Don’t Call Me Resilient_
~ Volcanic Iceland is rumbling again as magma rises − a geologist explains eruptions in the land of fire and ice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter