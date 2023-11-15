Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Keep Rights at Center of Turkey/Germany Meeting

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, March 14, 2022. © 2022 Burhan Ozbilici/AP Photo On November 17, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Berlin for talks with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups are likely to be high on the agenda. While Germany and Turkey take different views of the situation in Israel and Palestine, Scholz and Erdogan should focus on measures to urgently protect civilians…


