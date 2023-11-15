Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI is already being melded with robotics – one outcome could be powerful new weapons

By Mark Tsagas, Lecturer in Law, Cybercrime & AI Ethics, University of East London
Interest in the incorporation of robots into security, policing and military operations has been steadily increasing over the last few years. It’s an avenue already being explored in both North America and Europe.

Robot integration into these areas could be seen as analogous to the inclusion of dogs in policing and military roles in the 20th century. Dogs have served as guards, sentries,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Homeless mothers in England spend up to £300 per month on buses to get their children to school
~ How the Welsh language is being promoted to help migrants feel at home
~ The Doomsday Clock warns the world about catastrophe – here's why it stands at 90 seconds to midnight
~ Saltburn: why you should read Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh, the book that inspired the new film
~ Compassion fatigue can happen to anyone — here’s how you can overcome it
~ Podcast listener survey: _Don’t Call Me Resilient_
~ Volcanic Iceland is rumbling again as magma rises − a geologist explains eruptions in the land of fire and ice
~ We won’t get real equality until we price breastmilk, and treat breastfeeding as work
~ Scrublands: not a whodunit but a 'howcatchem', a new suspenseful Aussie inversion of the genre
~ 'Phage therapy' could treat some drug-resistant superbug infections, but comes with unique challenges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter