Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First Person: UNICEF chief in Gaza visit, bears witness to grave violations against children

Grave violations against children, including killing, maiming and abductions, are taking place in the Gaza Strip, according to the Executive Director on the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI is already being melded with robotics – one outcome could be powerful new weapons
~ Homeless mothers in England spend up to £300 per month on buses to get their children to school
~ How the Welsh language is being promoted to help migrants feel at home
~ The Doomsday Clock warns the world about catastrophe – here's why it stands at 90 seconds to midnight
~ Saltburn: why you should read Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh, the book that inspired the new film
~ Compassion fatigue can happen to anyone — here’s how you can overcome it
~ Podcast listener survey: _Don’t Call Me Resilient_
~ Volcanic Iceland is rumbling again as magma rises − a geologist explains eruptions in the land of fire and ice
~ We won’t get real equality until we price breastmilk, and treat breastfeeding as work
~ Scrublands: not a whodunit but a 'howcatchem', a new suspenseful Aussie inversion of the genre
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter