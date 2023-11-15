Tolerance.ca
As Lachlan Murdoch takes over from his father he may need to reset News Corp's relations with Donald Trump

By Dafydd Townley, Teaching Fellow in International Security, University of Portsmouth
As Rupert Murdoch hands over the reins of News Corp and Fox to his son Lachlan, there is an opportunity to rebuild the relationship between the family’s media empire and former US president Donald Trump. This would make business sense for Fox as Trump is a ratings winner. But it may prove to be more difficult than it first appears.

The deterioration of the relationship between the Murdochs and the former president resulted in Trump…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
